Vestas launches new variant of 3 MW turbine
#Energy
September 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Vestas launches new variant of 3 MW turbine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has launched a new variant of its 3-megawatt (MW) turbine, aimed mainly at European markets, the company said on Monday.

“The (V126-3.0 MW) turbine is the latest variant of the 3 MW platform on which the V112-3.0 MW is built,” Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

The rotor swept area of the new turbine has been increased by 27 percent, and the turbine is designed to yield maximum power production on low wind sites, Vestas said.

The first prototype is expected to be installed in Denmark during the second quarter of 2013, the company said. (Reporting by John Acher)

