FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas gets 90 MW turbines order from Ukraine
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Vestas gets 90 MW turbines order from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has got an order for turbines with total capacity of 90 megawatts from Ukraine, lifting its announced orders to date above 1,000 MW, the company said on Friday.

With the Ukrainian order, announced orders to date rose to 1,055 MW, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.32 million) per MW of capacity.

The order from Ukraine’s DTEK Group is for 30 of Vestas’ V112-3.0 MW turbines for the Botievo project in the Zaporozhye region, Vestas said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, Vestas said. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.