Vestas considers buying Chinese United Power - report
November 18, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Vestas considers buying Chinese United Power - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas is looking at buying Chinese competitor United Power, Finans.dk. reported on Friday.

The report said several independent sources, with knowledge of both Vestas’ and United Power’s strategies, had confirmed that a takeover or a partial takeover was on the table.

However, Vestas Head of Communications Michael Zarin told Reuters the company’s strategy is still based on organic growth.

“We have said before, given our industry-leading position and strong balance sheet, we are open to other opportunities to accelerate our growth strategy should such arise, but the core organic growth strategy remains the same,” Zarin told Reuters. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

