a year ago
Vestas gets 41.5 MW order in UK
#Energy
June 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Vestas gets 41.5 MW order in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Vestas

* Says EDF Energy Renewables places order for five V164-8.0 MW turbines for the Blyth Offshore wind farm in the UK

* Says installation expected in 2017

* Says order is for 15-year full scope service contract with availability guarantee

* Says project located 5.7 km off the coast of Blyth, north of Newcastle, UK; 45 m water depth

* Says the 41.5 MW Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Project will test several innovative technologies including a 66 kV electrical infrastructure, which will result in significant cost saving for producing offshore wind power, and gravity base foundations (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
