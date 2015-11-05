Vestas expects extension of U.S. tax credit in December

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The world’s largest wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems expects an extension of a production tax credit (PTC) for wind farms developers in the United States to be approved before the end of year, its chief financial officer said.

“The first approval of the PTC passed greatly in favour of wind. The final outcome is likely to come at the same time as last year, in December,” Marika Fredriksson told Reuters by phone.

Vestas managed to get a higher price for its wind turbines in the third quarter compared to same period a year ago but Fredriksson said she expected prices per megawatts to be stable going forward, with some quarter-to-quarter fluctuations.