Vestas Q1 profit beats forecast, lifts guidance
May 6, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Vestas Q1 profit beats forecast, lifts guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 6 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas posted a stronger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit before special items and raised its 2015 forecasts after posting record high order intake and backlog figures.

Operating profit before special items amounted to 79 million euros ($89 million) in the quarter from 40 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a rise of 19 percent to 47.7 million euros.

The largest wind turbine maker in the world said it now sees revenues at a minimum of 7.5 billion euros in 2015, compared to a previous forecast of 6.5 billion euros, with an operating margin of a minimum 8.5 percent from a previous 7.0 percent forecast.

$1 = 0.8896 euros Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

