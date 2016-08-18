FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas Q2 beats forecast, upgrades full-year forecasts
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 18, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Vestas Q2 beats forecast, upgrades full-year forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and lifted its forecasts for 2016.

Second-quarter operating profit before special items rose 175 percent to 399 million euros ($451.4 million), beating a forecast for 190 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Vestas upgraded its 2016 revenue forecast to 9.5 billion euros from a previous minimum 9.0 billion and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin before special items to a minimum 12.5 percent from a previous guidance of a minimum 11.0 percent.

$1 = 0.8839 euros Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
