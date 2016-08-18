Vestas Q2 beats forecast, upgrades full-year forecasts

COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and lifted its forecasts for 2016.

Second-quarter operating profit before special items rose 175 percent to 399 million euros ($451.4 million), beating a forecast for 190 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Vestas upgraded its 2016 revenue forecast to 9.5 billion euros from a previous minimum 9.0 billion and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin before special items to a minimum 12.5 percent from a previous guidance of a minimum 11.0 percent.