UPDATE 3-Vestas shares surge after it raises 2014 forecasts

* Q3 operating profit 163 mln euros vs 113 mln forecast

* Vestas sees 2014 EBIT margin of 7-8 pct vs at least 6 pct

* Shares trade up more than 17 pct at 236.80 Danish crowns (Adds details on new hirings in paragraphs 3-5)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems, the world’s largest wind turbine maker, raised its 2014 earnings forecasts on Friday in a sign the appointment of a new chief last year to turn the Danish firm around is paying off.

Shares in Vestas jumped as much as 17 percent after the company raised forecasts for sales, profit margins and cash flow this year on the back of a far stronger than expected performance in the three months to the end of September.

Vestas, which had shed a quarter of its workforce since starting a restructuring process in 2011, has started hiring again.

In the first nine months of the year the company hired more than 3,800 new employees, almost all in production, taking the total number of employees to 19,324 by the end of September.

“Our factories are busy filling customer orders,” Vestas head of external communications Michael Zarin said.

The company now expects its 2014 operating margin before special items to be 7 to 8 percent, up from an earlier forecast of at least 6 percent.

Chief executive Anders Runevad was brought in a year ago after the firm issued a string of profit warnings, which sent its historically volatile shares on a roller coaster ride.

He replaced Ditlev Engel, who had struggled to turn Vestas around as the wind power industry was hit by over capacity, falling state subsidies and fierce competition.

The company had been slower to react to the downturn in the market than some of its rivals, leaving it with many expensive but empty factories in 2011 and 2012.

“This report really shows that Vestas is working its way out of the crisis,” analyst Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank said.

Revenue for 2014 is now seen at between 6.4 billion and 7 billion euros ($7.9-8.7 billion) up from an earlier forecast of at least 6 billion euros. Vestas also upgraded its forecast for free cash flow in 2014 to between 400 million and 700 million euros from at least 300 million euros.

“The raised outlook shows the strong results in both revenue, margin and cash flow is not just a displacement between the quarters, and it all points towards a strong 2015,” Alm. Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen said.

THIRD QUARTER BOOST

The higher forecasts for this year came after Vestas beat analyst expectations in the third quarter for operating profit and sales as it delivered more turbines while benefitting from cost cuts.

“It has been a very good quarter. It’s proof of the strategy that has been implemented and that we are on our profitability growth journey as stated in the strategy,” Chief Financial Officer Marika Fredriksson told Reuters.

Vestas posted operating profit before special items of 163 million euros, up from 67 million euros in third quarter last year and 44 percent above an average forecast of 113 million euros in Reuters’ poll. Revenues rose to 1.8 billion euros from 1.4 billion, again above a 1.66 billion forecast from analysts.

Fredriksson stressed that the 2014 results would depend on weather conditions for the rest of the year, as the company’s employees will be busy installing new turbines during the period, which is typically its strongest.

One of Vestas’ largest markets is the United States, where it has installed almost a quarter of its turbines.

Frederiksson said they were still evaluating what the Republicans’ victory at midterm elections in the United States on Tuesday would mean for the company.

Alm. Brand’s Jorgensen said the Republican victory would slightly decrease the chances of a new subsidy scheme for wind power to replace the Production Tax Credit (PTC) scheme that expired last year.

Vestas shares, one of Europe’s best performers in the first-half of the year, were hit by a sharp profit-taking slide in the third quarter and lost nearly half their value. However, the shares had risen five-fold during 2013.