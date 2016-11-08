FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Vestas Q3 beats estimates, lifts 2016 outlook
#Energy
November 8, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

Vestas Q3 beats estimates, lifts 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas posted third-quarter results on Tuesday that exceeded expectations, while lifting its forecasts for the year on the back of a 17 percent increase in orders between July and September.

Vestas said it expected 2016 revenue of 10.0-10.5 billion euros ($11.1-11.6 billion) compared with a minimum of 9.5 billion euros previously.

It also lifted its guidance for the margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items to 13-14 percent from a minimum of 12.5 percent before, and said it expected free cash flow of at least 1 billion euros compared with a minimum of 800 million euros previously.

"The upgrades are based mainly on improved delivery visibility for the remainder of the year," the company said in a statement.

Third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 87 percent to 433 million euros, beating the 312 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Revenue for the quarter came in at 2.90 billion euros, also beating expectations of 2.48 billion.

$1 = 0.9047 euros Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
