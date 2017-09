Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Appeals verdict in case on alleged market manipulation in the former Aarhus Lokalbank A/S in the period from Sept. 1, 2009 to Feb. 5, 2010 to the High Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)