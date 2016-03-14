FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LGT takes majority in Vestra Wealth to expand in Britain
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 9:31 AM / in 2 years

LGT takes majority in Vestra Wealth to expand in Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - LGT, the private banking and asset management group owned by Liechtenstein’s princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Britain’s Vestra Wealth, which has 5.6 billion pounds ($8 billion) in managed assets, LGT said on Monday.

Its statement gave no financial terms for the deal.

“With this transaction, LGT will gain a significant foothold in the important British market, while Vestra Wealth will further enhance its services to clients in its current partnership setup,” it said.

Founded in 2008 by David Scott, a former managing director of UBS and co-founder of Scott Goodman Harris, Vestra has 234 staff and offices in London, Bristol and Jersey.

Subject to regulatory approval of the deal, Vestra Wealth will be renamed LGT Vestra and remain a partnership between LGT and the original partners. Scott will be chairman of the management board and Ben Snee the chief executive, it said.

LGT managed assets of 132.2 billion Swiss francs ($134 billion) at the end of last year for wealthy individuals and institutional clients. It employs around 2,200 people at more than 20 sites in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

($1 = 0.6969 pounds)

$1 = 0.9863 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.