BRIEF-Vesuvius sees margin improvement continuing in 2014

May 15 (Reuters) - Vesuvius Plc :
* Trading performance for first four months of this year has been in line with board’s expectations
* Therefore continue to expect underlying trading environment during 2014 to be broadly similar to that experienced in 2013
* Expected to drive further margin improvement during course of year
* Margin improvement continuing in 2014
* Market conditions have remained broadly unchanged since we announced our 2013 results
* Continuation of current strength of sterling will have a negative impact on our reported results