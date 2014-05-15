FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vesuvius sees margin improvement continuing in 2014
May 15, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vesuvius sees margin improvement continuing in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Vesuvius Plc :

* Trading performance for first four months of this year has been in line with board’s expectations

* Therefore continue to expect underlying trading environment during 2014 to be broadly similar to that experienced in 2013

* Expected to drive further margin improvement during course of year

* Margin improvement continuing in 2014

* Market conditions have remained broadly unchanged since we announced our 2013 results

* Continuation of current strength of sterling will have a negative impact on our reported results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

