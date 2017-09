May 1 (Reuters) - Engineering company Vesuvius Plc said its Chief Financial Officer Chris O‘Shea would leave in September to become finance director at Smiths Group Plc .

Vesuvius, a maker of ceramic moulds and lining for steelmakers and foundries, said it was in the process of identifying O‘Shea’s successor. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)