March 21, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Vesuvius cuts jobs; sees lower 2013 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Vesuvius PLC : * FY headline profit before tax 110.9 million STG versus 156.5 million STG last

year * FY revenue 1,548 million STG versus 1,686 million STG last year * Says have taken decisive action to exit low margin businesses and lower fixed

cost base * Says since the year-end, has decided to exit completely from the solar

crucibles business * Says discussions on disposal of precious metals processing at an advanced

stage * Currently expect trading environment during H1 2013 to be broadly similar to

that experienced in H2 2012 * Says anticipates that group revenue in 2013 will be lower than in 2012 * Undertaken a range of actions to adjust business to current trading

environment, including eliminating jobs * Source text: [ID: nRSU5131Aa]

