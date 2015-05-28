U.S. sides with retailers to curb pricy pet meds

(Reuters) - Pet owners often do not know they can buy prescription drugs more cheaply from online or big box stores rather than from veterinarians, according to the Federal Trade Commission, although there are signs of growing competition among them.

The FTC said in a 115-page report released on Wednesday, “Competition in the Pet Medications Industry,” that U.S. spending on cats, dogs and other pets has risen from $28.5 billion nationally in 2001 to $58 billion in 2014, with a big chunk of that going to medicines.

