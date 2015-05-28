FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sides with retailers to curb pricy pet meds
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 28, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. sides with retailers to curb pricy pet meds

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pet owners often do not know they can buy prescription drugs more cheaply from online or big box stores rather than from veterinarians, according to the Federal Trade Commission, although there are signs of growing competition among them.

The FTC said in a 115-page report released on Wednesday, “Competition in the Pet Medications Industry,” that U.S. spending on cats, dogs and other pets has risen from $28.5 billion nationally in 2001 to $58 billion in 2014, with a big chunk of that going to medicines.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JW06Ac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.