BRIEF-Vexim reports H1 net loss of 3.67 mln euros vs loss of 4.08 mln euros last year
#Healthcare
September 22, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vexim reports H1 net loss of 3.67 mln euros vs loss of 4.08 mln euros last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vexim SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 3.67 million euros compared to loss of 4.08 million euros last year

* Says H1 sales is 4.91 million euros compared to 2.53 million euros last year

* Says to had 8.2 million euros in cash on June 30

* Expects sustained momentum of sales growth and gross margin in future

* Remains confident in potentially reaching 10 pct market share in vertebral compression fracture market in Europe by end of 2014 and turning profitable in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
