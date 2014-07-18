FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-VF Corp profit up on strong outdoor, sports brand sales
July 18, 2014 / 11:16 AM / in 3 years

REFILE-VF Corp profit up on strong outdoor, sports brand sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to July 18 from July 15)

July 18 (Reuters) - VF Corp, the owner of brands such as Timberland and The North Face, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as cold weather drove sales of its higher-margin outdoor and action sports brands.

The company said net profit rose to $157.7 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $138.3 million, or 31 cents pers share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.37 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

