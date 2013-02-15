VF Corp posts bigger quarterly profit

Feb 15 (Reuters) - VF Corp, owner of clothing brands like The North Face, Wrangler and Lee, posted a bigger quarterly profit on Friday, as its flagship brands grew in Asia and other markets, and the company forecast a strong year ahead.

For the fourth quarter ended December 29, the company earned $334 million, or $2.98 a share, compared with $258 million or $2.28 a share last year.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.0 billion.

For 2013, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company expects revenue to go up about 6 percent, and adjusted earnings to grow 11 percent to $10.70 a share.

Shares of the company closed at $152.81 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.