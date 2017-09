Nov 17 (Reuters) - VGP NV :

* Reports 117.1 pct increase of committed annualised rent income since Dec 31, 2013 to 22.5 million euros (up by 12.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)