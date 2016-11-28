FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Via Varejo says GPA has alternatives if stake sale falls through
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

Via Varejo says GPA has alternatives if stake sale falls through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA sees a sale of its controlling stake in Via Varejo SA as its best strategic option, but would consider alternatives if a deal falls through, Via Varejo's head of investor relations Alexandre Gonçalves said on Monday.

Gonçalves declined to elaborate on specific alternatives GPA could pursue. He also said Via Varejo is awaiting an independent auditor's report on tax benefits related to the "Lei do Bem" before deciding whether to make use of them. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

