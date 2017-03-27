FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's GPA denies reports Via Varejo stake sale suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, denied on Monday reports that it had suspended the sale of a controlling stake in its appliance unit Via Varejo SA, according to a securities filing.

Preferred shares in GPA fell as much as 5.5 percent on Friday on reports that France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , its controlling shareholder, had decided to delay the sale after a key shareholder expressed interest in acquiring Casino's stake. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

