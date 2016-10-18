FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Via Varejo shareholder says has not received offer for stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The key minority shareholder in Brazil's Via Varejo, the Klein family, said in a statement on Tuesday it has not received any offers for its stake in the appliance retailer, controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA.

The statement sent to Reuters said the stake "is not for sale".

Units in Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, rallied up to 8 percent, to 9.33 reais, on Tuesday after O Globo newspaper said the Kleins were in talks to sell the stake to South Africa-based Steinhoff International Ltd.. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

