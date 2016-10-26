SAO PAULO Oct 25 Via Varejo SA,
Brazil's largest appliances retailer, re-elected its chief
executive officer on Tuesday as it named officers to lead the
company for the next two years, according to a securities
filing.
Via Varejo said its board of directors reappointed Peter
Paul Lorenço Estermann as CEO and Felipe Coragem Negrão as chief
financial officer.
The board also appointed Luiz Henrique Vendramini as
commercial director, Marcelo Lopes as logistics and supply chain
director, Paulo Romulo Naliato as operations director, and
Alexandre Gonçalves as investor relations director.
The team will serve a 24-month term, according to the
filing.
Via Varejo's board also approved third-quarter results,
which the company will release on Wednesday after the markets
close.
In the same meeting, the board deliberated on figures
related to the first three quarters of 2015, which had to be
restated after accounting adjustments made at Via Varejo's
online sales subsidiary, Cnova NV.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)