SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian appliance retailer Via Varejo SA expects the market to remain "quite difficult" through the first half of next year, Chief Executive Peter Estermann told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

"Client traffic is still not growing from a year earlier," said Estermann. "Things won't improve next year as quickly as some expect." (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)