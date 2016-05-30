FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom Director Salerno says board will contest removal attempt
May 30, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Viacom Director Salerno says board will contest removal attempt

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s independent directors will fight any attempt to remove them from the media company’s board, Lead Independent Director Fred Salerno said in a letter to shareholders on Monday.

Salerno said the directors are facing a removal attempt “as a result of a chain of actions said to have been legally put in motion by the controlling shareholder of Viacom, Sumner Redstone.”

Salerno said the board finds the assertion “inexplicable” that Redstone was “acting of his own free will and with the mental competency to do so.” (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

