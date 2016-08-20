FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom says CEO Dauman to leave in September
August 20, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Viacom says CEO Dauman to leave in September

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc said on Saturday that Chief Executive Philippe Dauman will leave the company next month, marking a victory for the family of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone in the battle for the $40 billion media empire.

The settlement with Dauman also ends the legal fight between members of the Viacom board and Redstone's National Amusements Inc, the privately held company that holds 80 percent of the voting shares of Viacom and CBS Corp. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
