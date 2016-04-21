FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Dish, Viacom deadline passes with no programming deal announced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - A midnight deadline has passed without the announcement of a programming deal between Viacom Inc and Dish Network Corp.

A spokesperson for Viacom declined to comment on Thursday. Postings on social media indicated that a threatened blackout of Viacom’s programming for the satellite TV provider’s 14 million subscribers had not occurred.

Viacom’s networks are also still listed as options for new customers, according to Dish’s web site.

The companies have been in discussions for several months over whether Dish would continue to carry Viacom’s 18 channels and at what price.

A blackout would block Dish subscribers’ access to Viacom shows such as “Broad City” on Comedy Central and “SpongeBob SquarePants” on Nickelodeon.

A spokesperson for Dish was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
