Sept 21 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc said on Wednesday that its interim chief executive, Tom Dooley, had decided to leave the company.

The company also halved its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share.

Dooley will stay on through Nov. 15 to facilitate an "orderly transition". (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)