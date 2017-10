May 2 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc on Thursday posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV and Comedy Central.

Income from continuing operations rose to $588 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $376 million, or 63 cents per share, a year before.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were 98 cents.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.33 billion.