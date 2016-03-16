Viacom looks to name lead independent director to board

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc is looking to name a lead independent director, most likely one of its existing board members, and could make an announcement within the next few days, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, as the media company faces investor questions about its corporate governance.

The move comes a little over a month after Viacom’s board voted to make CEO Philippe Dauman executive chair, replacing 92-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone, over the dissent of Redstone’s daughter, who said the chair needed to be an “independent voice.”

It has become standard corporate governance practice for companies that have combined the CEO and chair position to have a lead independent director, according to Kevin McManus, vice president at independent proxy adviser Egan Jones.

A Viacom spokesman declined to comment.

The company has not previously designated a lead independent director on its 11-member board.

The lead independent director would likely be an existing independent board member, according to the sources, who asked not to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media. It was not clear who the director would be.

There are currently seven directors classified as independent on Viacom’s board, including Frederic Salerno, formerly vice chairman and chief financial officer at Verizon Communications Inc and chair of the board’s compensation committee, and Charles Phillips, chief executive of New York-based software company Infor, who is also a member of the board’s compensation committee.

In the role of lead independent director, the person would help the board handle sensitive issues over which Dauman might be conflicted, such as discussing his performance and compensation, said McManus.

Viacom has been criticized for Dauman’s high compensation package, paying him $54.2 million for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2015, up from $44.3 million in the previous year. During the most recent fiscal year the company’s shares fell 44 percent.

The New York-based company has faced questions from investors about its corporate governance.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Viacom investors withhold support earlier this week for six of the company’s directors at its annual shareholder meeting, citing several concerns including their oversight of executive compensation.

On Monday, shareholders voted to re-elect all of Viacom’s directors despite the recommendation.