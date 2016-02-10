FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom investor SpringOwl urges independent directors to quit
February 10, 2016

Viacom investor SpringOwl urges independent directors to quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc investor SpringOwl Asset Management called for the media company’s independent directors to step down immediately, days after the board appointed Chief Executive Philippe Dauman as executive chairman.

SpringOwl, which has been agitating for change at Viacom, said in a statement that the board is not representing the wishes of shareholders but Dauman‘s.

Dauman, who railed against “naysayers” in Viacom’s post-earnings conference call on Tuesday, replaced ailing 92-year-old Sumner Redstone as executive chairman last week.

The appointment was opposed by Redstone’s daughter Shari Redstone and greeted by skepticism by some investors. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
