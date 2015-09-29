FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cablevision, Viacom in settlement talks over bundling lawsuit -source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Cablevision, Viacom in settlement talks over bundling lawsuit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Inc and Viacom Inc are discussing a possible settlement of an antitrust lawsuit in which the cable operator accuses Viacom of forcing distributors and subscribers to buy channels they do not want, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The case is on hold for 45 days, according to a court filing. Cablevision recently agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover by European telecommunications company Altice.

Cablevision and Viacom declined to comment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.