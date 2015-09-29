Cablevision, Viacom in settlement talks over bundling lawsuit -source

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Inc and Viacom Inc are discussing a possible settlement of an antitrust lawsuit in which the cable operator accuses Viacom of forcing distributors and subscribers to buy channels they do not want, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The case is on hold for 45 days, according to a court filing. Cablevision recently agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover by European telecommunications company Altice.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Cablevision and Viacom declined to comment.

The case centers on the issue of “bundling” of cable channels by programmers that sell their networks in packages.

In the lawsuit, Cablevision accused Viacom of engaging in strong-arm tactics to coerce it into paying for 14 low-rated or obscure “suite networks” if it also wanted eight “core networks,” including four deemed “commercially critical”: BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

In previous court filings, Viacom has said bundling is a valid, long-standing industry practice and that Cablevision’s contract did not permit an “a la carte” approach to selecting channels.

The case is Cablevision Systems Corp et al. v. Viacom International Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 13-01278.