FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cablevision, Viacom settle bundling lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Cablevision, Viacom settle bundling lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Inc and Viacom Inc have settled an antitrust lawsuit in which Cablevision had accused Viacom of forcing distributors and subscribers to buy channels they did not want.

Cablevision and Viacom are simultaneously entering into “mutually beneficial” business arrangements, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

No further details of the settlement were disclosed.

Cablevision had accused Viacom of engaging in strong-arm tactics to coerce it into paying for 14 low-rated or obscure “suite networks” if it also wanted eight “core networks”, which including four deemed “commercially critical”: BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Reuters had reported in September that the two companies were discussing a possible settlement.

Cablevision agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover by European telecommunications company Altice NV in September. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.