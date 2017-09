Feb 23 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc is considering selling a minority stake in its Paramount Pictures movie studio, Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said on Tuesday.

The media company has been approached by several strategic investors and has retained PJT Partners as its financial adviser to assist in the process, Dauman said at the Jefferies Media & Communications Conference.

Shares in Viacom jumped 5 percent in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)