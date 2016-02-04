FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman likely to become chairman - CNBC
February 4, 2016 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman likely to become chairman - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman is expected to take over the role of executive chairman from Sumner Redstone, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.

Dauman will take over the role despite objections from Redstone's daughter and Vice Chairman Shari Redstone, CNBC tweeted. (bit.ly/1PCCV12)

Billionaire Redstone, 92 and in poor health, resigned as executive chairman of CBS Corp on Wednesday and is widely expected to step down from his role in Viacom.

Shari Redstone, 60, had said that both companies needed an “independent voice” as chair who was not involved in her family’s personal matters or on her father’s trust. That excluded herself and fellow trust member Dauman.

Viacom was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

