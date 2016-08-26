FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Redstone granddaughter agrees to Viacom case dismissal
August 26, 2016

Redstone granddaughter agrees to Viacom case dismissal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The granddaughter of Viacom Inc's controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone has agreed to let a Massachusetts court dismiss claims brought by former company leaders, a step that will help end a battle over the fate of the media empire.

Lawyers for Keryn Redstone said at a Massachusetts court hearing on Friday they have also agreed to mediate remaining parts of her family dispute and that she will have an in-person meeting with her 93-year-old grandfather.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski

