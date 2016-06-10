FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom warns bylaw change may hurt stock -SEC filing
June 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Viacom warns bylaw change may hurt stock -SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc warned that controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone’s bylaw change to restrict the planned sale of a stake in its Paramount film unit could have a “significant adverse effect” on the media company’s share price, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

On Monday, Redstone’s National Amusements Inc, which holds 80 percent of Viacom voting shares, amended the bylaws of Viacom to require unanimous approval from Viacom’s board for any deal related to Paramount Pictures.

Viacom shares were down 3.4 percent at $42.91 in early trading on Friday.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Nick Zieminski

