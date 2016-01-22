FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California judge rules Viacom's Redstone may undergo medical exam
January 22, 2016

California judge rules Viacom's Redstone may undergo medical exam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - A California judge on Friday ruled that Viacom Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone can be examined by a doctor hired by Redstone’s ex-girlfriend in a dispute over the media mogul’s mental competency.

Allan Mayer, a spokesman for lawyers representing ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, said the ruling came in a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Questions about Redstone’s health were heightened in November after Herzer filed a lawsuit that raised doubts about the billionaire’s competence. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

