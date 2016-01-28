FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom's Redstone to undergo mental exam on Friday
January 28, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Viacom's Redstone to undergo mental exam on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone will undergo an examination on Friday by a doctor hired by an ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit that challenges his mental competency, a spokesman for the former girlfriend said.

Dr. Stephen Read, a geriatric psychiatrist retained by former girlfriend Manuela Herzer, will examine Redstone at his California home at 11:30 a.m. PST on Friday, the spokesman said.

Herzer alleges in her lawsuit that Redstone was mentally incompetent when he removed her as his designated healthcare agent last October. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

