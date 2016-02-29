FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge allows case against media mogul Redstone to proceed-tentative ruling
February 29, 2016

Judge allows case against media mogul Redstone to proceed-tentative ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A lawsuit that challenges the mental competence of media mogul Sumner Redstone, the former executive chairman of Viacom Inc, can proceed, a California judge said in a tentative ruling on Monday.

The decision by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan is a victory for Redstone’s former girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, who claims the 92-year-old billionaire was mentally incompetent when he removed her as his designated health care agent in October.

The lawsuit has raised questions about Redstone’s role in decision-making at Viacom and CBS Corp, media companies in which he controls about 80 percent of voting stock. Redstone stepped down as executive chairman at both companies earlier this month and remains a director. (Reporting by Dan Levine and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Rigby)

