Some documents in Sumner Redstone case to be unsealed - California judge
March 18, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

Some documents in Sumner Redstone case to be unsealed - California judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES March 18 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles judge tentatively ruled on Friday that certain documents can be made public in a lawsuit that challenges the mental competency of 92-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone.

Medical records will remain sealed to protect Redstone’s privacy, Judge David Cowan said. But he said 15 documents should be unsealed, including e-mails written by Redstone’s nurses and a December letter from Redstone to his daughter. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

