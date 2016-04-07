FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sumner Redstone's lawyers reach preliminary settlement on competence lawsuit-source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Sumner Redstone's lawyers reach preliminary settlement on competence lawsuit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Lawyers acting for Sumner Redstone have reached a preliminary settlement with an ex-girlfriend over a lawsuit that challenged the 92-year-old media mogul’s mental competency, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The terms of the settlement will require that a local, neutral third party oversee the day-to-day care of Redstone, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

A judge is expected to review the settlement for approval by the end of this week. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.