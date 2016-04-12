FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Settlement talks in Redstone competency lawsuit stall - source
April 12, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Settlement talks in Redstone competency lawsuit stall - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Talks to settle a lawsuit regarding the competency of media mogul Sumner Redstone brought by an ex-girlfriend have stalled, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

It was not clear what caused the snag that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Lawyers representing 92-year-old Redstone and his ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer reached a preliminary settlement on Thursday that was expected to go before a judge this week. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

