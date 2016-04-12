Settlement talks in Redstone competency lawsuit stall - source

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Talks to settle a lawsuit regarding the competency of media mogul Sumner Redstone brought by an ex-girlfriend have stalled, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

It was not clear what caused the snag that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Lawyers representing 92-year-old Redstone and his ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer reached a preliminary settlement on Thursday that was expected to go before a judge this week. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)