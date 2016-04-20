FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge denies Redstone granddaughter's bid to join competency suit
April 20, 2016 / 10:28 PM / a year ago

Judge denies Redstone granddaughter's bid to join competency suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) - A California judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Sumner Redstone’s granddaughter to join the media mogul’s ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit that challenges the 92-year-old billionaire’s mental competency.

The granddaughter, Keryn Redstone, argued in court papers that the mogul has become a “prisoner in his own home” after the former girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, was ejected from his mansion last October. Herzer is suing to be reinstated as Sumner Redstone’s designated healthcare agent. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

