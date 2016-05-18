FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom board votes to stop paying Sumner Redstone
#U.S. Legal News
May 18, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Viacom board votes to stop paying Sumner Redstone

Natalie Grover, Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s board voted on Wednesday to stop paying 92-year-old controlling shareholder and Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Viacom had cut the total pay of its billionaire chairman, who also owns a majority stake in CBS, by 85 percent to $2 million last year.

Redstone remains chairman emeritus, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the pay cut. (on.wsj.com/1TpcXzZ)

A representative for Viacom could not be reached for comment.

The board’s move follows the dismissal of a mental competence lawsuit against the media mogul that was filed by his former girlfriend, who challenged her removal from his healthcare directive.

The judge’s decision to toss the case was victory for Redstone but did not address his ability to handle business matters at CBS and Viacom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
