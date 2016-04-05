FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sumner Redstone team in settlement talks over competency suit-WSJ
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Sumner Redstone team in settlement talks over competency suit-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Representatives of Viacom Inc Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone are in settlement talks related to a lawsuit challenging the 92-year-old media mogul’s mental competency, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The litigation has been suspended pending the settlement talks, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/25IYELM)

The case, brought by Redstone’s ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, has raised questions about the billionaire businessman’s role in decision-making at Viacom and CBS Corp, where he is the controlling shareholder. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.