FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Viacom CEO Dauman files suit over removal from Sumner Redstone's trust
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Viacom CEO Dauman files suit over removal from Sumner Redstone's trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman filed a complaint Monday morning to stop Sumner Redstone from removing him and George Abrams from the media mogul's trust, Dauman and Abrams said in a statement Monday.

The seven-person trust will determine the fate of both Viacom and CBS Corp in the event of Redstone's incapacitation or death.

The legal complaint, which also includes directors of National Amusements, was filed Monday in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Probate and Family Court. It also seeks to invalidate the removal of Dauman and Abrams as directors of National Amusements, Redstone's privately-held movie theater company. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.