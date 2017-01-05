FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Viacom to announce executive changes - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 5, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 8 months ago

Viacom to announce executive changes - sources

Jessica Toonkel and Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc is expected to announce changes to its executive ranks, as new chief executive Bob Bakish seeks to turn around the ailing media company, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Viacom is expected to promote Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, the chief operating officer of its Nickelodeon network, to chief operating officer of its global entertainment group, the sources said. Viacom created the group late last year to combine its international division with its music and entertainment group as well as TV Land and CMT.

Additionally, Viacom is expected to make a handful of executive cuts in its music and entertainment group, which includes cable networks Comedy Central and MTV and had been led by 25-year veteran Doug Herzog, who left the company this week, the sources said.

The sources wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.