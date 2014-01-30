FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom revenue misses estimates due to fewer movie releases
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Viacom revenue misses estimates due to fewer movie releases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a 30 percent drop in sales from its film entertainment division, which includes the movie studio Paramount Pictures.

Revenue from the film entertainment business fell to $681 million in the first quarter, partly due to fewer movie releases in the quarter. The company reported a 52 percent drop in revenue from theaters.

Viacom also owns cable networks MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

Total revenue dropped 4 percent to $3.2 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31. This came in below the average analyst estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Viacom’s net income from continuing operations rose to $547 million, or $1.20 per share, from $473 million, or 93 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
